What’s New with Gini Mascorro — June 4, 2018

Monday, June 4, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Jealous of the Birds — “Plastic Skeletons”
The War and Treaty – “Healing Tide”
Rubblebucket – “Fruity”
Here’s the full playlist:
The War & Treaty – “Healing Tide”
Cut Worms – “Cash For Gold”
Tracyanne & Danny – “Alabama”
Fantastic Negrito – “The Duffler”
Goldfrapp & Dave Gahan – “Ocean”
Angelique Kidjo – “Once In A Lifetime”
Houndmouth – “This Party”
LUMP – “Curse Of The Contemporary”
Mikaela Davis – “Other Lover”
Salim Nourallah – “Relief”
Amber Mark – “Love Me Right”
Yuno – “No Going Back”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Courtney Barnett – “Charity”
Father John Misty – “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All”
Passenger – “Hell Or High Water”
Christine & The Queens – “Girlfriend” (feat. Dam-Funk)
Maya Piata – “Same Way”