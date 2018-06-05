What’s New with Gini Mascorro — June 4, 2018

Monday, June 4, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Jealous of the Birds — “Plastic Skeletons”

The War and Treaty – “Healing Tide”



Rubblebucket – “Fruity”



Here’s the full playlist:

The War & Treaty – “Healing Tide”

Cut Worms – “Cash For Gold”

Tracyanne & Danny – “Alabama”

Fantastic Negrito – “The Duffler”

Goldfrapp & Dave Gahan – “Ocean”

Angelique Kidjo – “Once In A Lifetime”

Houndmouth – “This Party”

LUMP – “Curse Of The Contemporary”

Mikaela Davis – “Other Lover”

Salim Nourallah – “Relief”

Amber Mark – “Love Me Right”

Yuno – “No Going Back”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Courtney Barnett – “Charity”

Father John Misty – “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All”

Passenger – “Hell Or High Water”

Christine & The Queens – “Girlfriend” (feat. Dam-Funk)

Maya Piata – “Same Way”