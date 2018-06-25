What’s New with Gini Mascorro — June 25, 2018

Monday, June 25, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Here’s the full playlist:

Anna Calvi – “Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Bow”

Cut Worms – “Cash For Gold”

Lake Street Dive – “Good Kisser”

Dan Mangan – “Troubled Mind”

Let’s Eat Grandma – “It’s Not Just Me”

Bob Moses – “Heaven Only Knows”

Tash Sultana – “Salvation”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

River Whyless – “Born In The Right Country”

Sweet Spirit – “Los Lonely Girls”

The Record Company – “I’m Getting Better (And I’m Feeling It Right Now)”

Xavier Rudd – “Walk Away”

Mikaela Davis – “Other Lover”

Jacob Banks – “Unknown (To You)”

Blitzen Trapper – “War Is Placebo”

Brent Cowles – “Tequila Train”

Death Cab For Cutie – “Gold Rush”

Listen to What’s New with Gini Mascorro every Monday at 7pm on KXT!