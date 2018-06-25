What’s New with Gini Mascorro — June 25, 2018

Monday, June 25, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Let’s Eat Grandma – “It’s Not Just Me”
Tash Sultana – “Salvation”
Mikaela Davis – “Other Lover”
Here’s the full playlist:
Anna Calvi – “Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Bow”
Cut Worms – “Cash For Gold”
Lake Street Dive – “Good Kisser”
Dan Mangan – “Troubled Mind”
Let’s Eat Grandma – “It’s Not Just Me”
Bob Moses – “Heaven Only Knows”
Tash Sultana – “Salvation”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
River Whyless – “Born In The Right Country”
Sweet Spirit – “Los Lonely Girls”
The Record Company – “I’m Getting Better (And I’m Feeling It Right Now)”
Xavier Rudd – “Walk Away”
Mikaela Davis – “Other Lover”
Jacob Banks – “Unknown (To You)”
Blitzen Trapper – “War Is Placebo”
Brent Cowles – “Tequila Train”
Death Cab For Cutie – “Gold Rush”