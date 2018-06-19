What’s New with Gini Mascorro — June 18, 2018

Monday, June 18, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Flora Cash — “You’re Somebody Else”
Israel Nash — “Rolling On”
Soccer Mommy — “Cool”
Here’s the full playlist:
Flora Cash – “You’re Somebody Else”
Israel Nash – “Rolling On”
Soccer Mommy – “Cool”
M. Ward – “Miracle Man”
The Orb – “Rush Hill Road” (feat. Hollie Cook)
UNI – “Love’s Not All You Need”
Villagers – “A Trick Of The Light”
Neko Case – “Hell-On”
William Prince – “Breathless”
Static Diary – “UFO’s”
Petal – “Better Than You”
The Verbs – “Simple Kind Of Girl”
Phantastic Ferniture – “Gap Year”
John Mayer – “New Light”
Haley Heynderickx – “Oom Sha La La”
Rex Orange County – “Loving Is Easy”