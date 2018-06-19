What’s New with Gini Mascorro — June 18, 2018

Monday, June 18, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Here’s the full playlist:

Flora Cash – “You’re Somebody Else”

Israel Nash – “Rolling On”

Soccer Mommy – “Cool”

M. Ward – “Miracle Man”

The Orb – “Rush Hill Road” (feat. Hollie Cook)

UNI – “Love’s Not All You Need”

Villagers – “A Trick Of The Light”

Neko Case – “Hell-On”

William Prince – “Breathless”

Static Diary – “UFO’s”

Petal – “Better Than You”

The Verbs – “Simple Kind Of Girl”

Phantastic Ferniture – “Gap Year”

John Mayer – “New Light”

Haley Heynderickx – “Oom Sha La La”

Rex Orange County – “Loving Is Easy”

