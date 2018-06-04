This Week on World Cafe: June 4-8

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, June 4 – John Prine

On his new album, The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine imagines that, in the afterlife, he’ll reunite with his loved ones and smoke a cigarette that’s nine miles long at a bar in heaven. He performs live and talks about his early days as a mailman, playing Chicago’s open mic nights, and working with Nashville’s finest today.

Tuesday, June 5 – NASHVILLE SESSION: R.LUM.R

Reggie Williams started out as a coffeehouse strummer, coming up with his catchy acronym R.LUM.R (pronounced “are-lah-mar”) to christen a side project he never expected to blow up. Then the internet found him: Since its release two years ago R.LUM.R’s song “Frustrated” has amassed more than 37 million streams on Spotify. He sings it live and shares what he things people get wrong when they talks about how streaming has changed music.

Wednesday, June 6 – Courtney Barnett

For her latest project, Tell Me How You Really Feel, Courtney Barnett serves up the sort of sharp lyrics and shredded guitars that fans fell in love with for her debut in 2015. She talks about working with Kurt Vile, being married to Jen Cloher (another songwriter) and performs live.

Thursday, June 7 – ENCORE: First Aid Kit

First Aid Kit’s latest album Ruins showcases the Swedish sister duo’s signature harmonies and contemporary take on classic country. But in this live session, they also go punk on one song called “You Are The Problem Here.” It was inspired by a sexual assault case they read about in the news. Tune in to catch an encore of their January visit.

Friday, June 8 – Robert Finley

Robert Finley’s musical career spans over 50 years, but he didn’t release his first album until the age of 62. When Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys saw a performance, he knew he had to work with Finley, a guy he calls: “The Best Soul Singer Alive.” From growing up in Louisiana, to leading an army band in Europe during the 70’s, tune in to hear him perform live!

