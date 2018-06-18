This Week on World Cafe: June 18-22

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, June 18 – ENCORE: Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers has one of those voices that can make the loudest room go silent. After hearing her sing, Ryan Adams wanted to produce her debut EP. Since then, he’s given her good advice and a guitar – both of which she brings to an encore performance.

Tuesday, June 19 – Nashville Session: Bermuda Triangle

The story begins with pals harmonizing together on porches. However, Bermuda Triangle soon turned into one of the most storied new groups in Nashville. The trio is Alabama Shakes’ leader, Brittany Howard, and rising solo performers Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser. Their magic is as much about the friendship as it is about the music.

Wednesday, June 20 – Bettye LaVette

Since her 1962 debut, Bettye LaVette has been through it all – from struggling with failed record deals while her peers got rich, to the renewed interest fans seem to have in her music now. Bettye explains how those experiences add emotional depth to her singing, especially as she interprets songs by Bob Dylan on her latest album: Things Have Changed.

Thursday, June 21 – Derek Smalls

Known as the legendary bassist from the seminal hard rock band Spinal Tap, Derek Smalls is now striking out on his own with the album Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing). The album features some of the rock legends that Smalls has befriended over the years including Dweezil Zappa, David Crosby, Donald Fagan and at least three drummers for, you know, insurance purposes.

Friday, June 22 – Kississippi

When Zoe Reynolds was a kid, she wanted to be a pop star like Brittney Spears. Later, she fell in love with the music of Liz Phair and the emo bands that would shape her own songwriting. Zoe tells stories about touring with Dashboard Confessional and performs live.

