This Week On World Cafe: June 11-15

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, June 11 – ENCORE: Bedouine

Talia Schlanger calls Hozier of “Take Me to Church” fame to find out what he’s been up to since the radical success of his 2014 debut album. Tune in and you’ll also hear a rebroadcast of Bedouine’s visit to the show where she performed music from her wistful and warm debut album.

Tuesday, June 12 – Willie Nelson

Tune in as World Cafe makes a pilgrimage to Willie Nelson’s tour bus! Willie released an album called Last Man Standing just days before his 85th birthday. Hear Willie talk about how the deaths of dear friends like Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings influenced the title track, the prank he pulled when he was in the hospital recovering from a collapsed lung and his insights about his favorite form of relaxation. Giggles ensue.

Wednesday, June 13 – Peter Hook

Few musicians have more of a signature sound – or personality – than Peter Hook. The bass virtuoso helped change the shape of music twice, first with post punk pioneers Joy Division, and then with groundbreaking electronic music innovators New Order. Hook covers all the bases, from feuding with The Clash over appetizers, to feuding with his former bandmates over royalties.

Thursday, June 14 – Natalie Prass

Natalie Prass had a new album written but not yet recorded when the 2016 election happened. With how she had been feeling after the results came in, you might expect an angry sounding record, but The Future and The Past is full of a dancey sense of hope. She will explain why, and how Stevie Wonder is partially responsible.

Friday, June 15 – Welles

Welles is the rock and roll moniker of Jesse Wells. Welles grew up in rural Arkansas where his early bands got together to rock out in giant barns that were built to house turkeys. After graduating from college, Welles moved to Nashville and has just released his debut album. The record’s single, “Seventeen” was produced by Dave Cobb.

