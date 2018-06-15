The KXT Local Show — June 14, 2018

Thursday, June 14, 2018
Highlights from the show:
Mañana Cowboy – “Arkansas”
Paul Cauthen – “Everybody Walkin’ This Land”
Ting Tang Tina – “Yellow and Blue”
Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
Blayr – “Taste”
Pleasant Grove – “Disintegration”
Gollay – “The Only One”
Mountain Natives – “We Call Each Other Home”
Starfruit – ” Thank You For Staying Up Late With Me”
Ari Roar – “Calm Down”
The Venetian Saliors – “Out In The Open”
Jon Danforth – “Good Morning, Rose”
Roy Bennett – “What Happened To The Rain?”
Daniel Markham – “Silver”
Alaska Bicycle Company – “60/40”
Danielle Grubb – “Undone”
Remy Reilly – “Virus”