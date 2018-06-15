The KXT Local Show — June 14, 2018



Thursday, June 14, 2018

Highlights from the show:

Mañana Cowboy – “Arkansas”

Paul Cauthen – “Everybody Walkin’ This Land”

Ting Tang Tina – “Yellow and Blue”

Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

Blayr – “Taste”

Pleasant Grove – “Disintegration”

Gollay – “The Only One”

Mountain Natives – “We Call Each Other Home”

Starfruit – ” Thank You For Staying Up Late With Me”

Ari Roar – “Calm Down”

The Venetian Saliors – “Out In The Open”

Jon Danforth – “Good Morning, Rose”

Roy Bennett – “What Happened To The Rain?”

Daniel Markham – “Silver”

Alaska Bicycle Company – “60/40”

Danielle Grubb – “Undone”

Remy Reilly – “Virus”