June Concerts in North Texas

It’s hot. Thankfully, so is our concert calendar.

Summer may not “officially” start till the 21st, but in Texas terms, well, it’s here, y’all. Fortunately, there are plenty of shows to keep you cool and jamming out all month long. From our own KXT Sun Sets series out at the Dallas Arboretum to a highly anticipated Fort Worth homecoming, here are the shows we think you can’t miss this month:

Tuesday, June 5

Dallas Arboretum

Get tickets here.

On the heels of her fourth studio album, Castles, Lissie (aka Elisabeth Corrin Maurus) is making a stop at our signature concert series, KXT Sun Sets. The singer-songwriter — whose style seems to so effortlessly float between folk, pop and country — recently moved back to reconnect with her Midwestern roots on a 45+ acre farm in Iowa. We’re grateful she’s making her way down to our neck of the woods, though. Tickets will be available at the door while supplies last!

Friday, June 8

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Get tickets here.

Here’s a double bill for the ages — singer-songwriters Ray LaMontagne and Neko Case are embarking on a North American tour together in support of their new respective albums. It’s a beautiful, if not paradoxical, combination: On Part of the Light, LaMontagne searches for the beautiful, positive moments in a world that often seems anything but. Though also with its positive moments, Hell-On emerged following a rather awful and unfortunate event — while performing out of the country, Case found out her Vermont home had burned to the ground. The sweet mixture of the two artist’s signature sounds is sure to make for a memorable, emotive evening that’s a treat for your heart as much as your ears.

Saturday, June 9

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Get tickets here.

Fort Worth’s own is coming home! Well, for one show at least. The Grammy Award-nominated artist heads to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory for a concert in support of his second studio album, Good Thing. We’ve been spinning several tracks off the new record in heavy rotation lately, including the single “Bad Bad News.” If you were lucky enough to snag a ticket, that’s good good news for you, because this is sure to be a memorable show.

Sunday, June 10

Club Dada

Get tickets here.

Psychedelia darlings Sunflower Bean head to Club Dada on June 10. We were blown away when they came to our studio for a KXT Live Session back in 2016. The New York outfit packs a mighty punch, sounding more like the force of a quintet than a trio. Their latest is titled Twentytwo in Blue and it has more than a gem or two, including one we’ve been spinning pretty frequently, “Crisis Fest.”

Tuesday, June 12

Dallas Arboretum

Get tickets here.

This year at SXSW, our On The Road crew met up with Nashville artist Becca Mancari at Austin’s Uncommon Objects. It was the perfect setting for an uncommon artist whose songwriting chops have wowed NPR’s Ann Powers and garnered praise from Amazon and Spotify with the release of her stunner of a debut, Good Woman. Expect the buzz to build as she ventures forth with her own material and as one-third of Bermuda Triangle, and catch her live at our signature concert series on June 12!

Tuesday, June 12

House of Blues

Get tickets here.

Stop by the House of Blues as British singer-songwriter Frank Turner tours the U.S. from across the pond. With the release of his seventh studio album in early May, Be More Kind definitely provides some new tunes to indulge in this month. He’s joined by the music of his band, The Sleeping Souls, as well as Lucero, The Menzingers and The Homeless Gospel Choir. Check out his On The Road performance with us in 2015 above, and then snatch your tickets to this indie-punk mix!

Friday, June 15

Nasher Sculpture Center

Free event!

From their simple, and even unexpected, beginnings a few hours down I-35 in San Marcos during the early 2000s, This Will Destroy You takes the stage on June 15 at the Nasher Sculpture Center. The band will perform both their 2008 self-titled and Young Mountain albums from start to finish. The group’s unique rock sound has been featured (in what seems like) everywhere, from movies like World War Z and Moneyball, all the way to the Pentagon. Yeah, that Pentagon. Lucky for you, this gem of a show is free as part of the ’til Midnight At The Nasher series.

Sunday, June 17

The Bomb Factory

Get tickets here.

Stalwarts in the indie music scene for decades, Belle and Sebastian make a mighty return to Dallas, this time at The Bomb Factory in support of their latest album, How To Solve Our Human Problems (Parts 1-3). You’re always guaranteed a dance able, ear-worm of a track from this Glasgow outfit, and such is the case with their latest single, “Poor Boy.”

Tuesday, June 19

Dallas Arboretum

Get tickets here.

It’s hard not to smile when Jade Bird is around. Such was the case when we spent an afternoon with the British singer-songwriter down in Deep Ellum as part of a special piece for NPR Music — and we’re sure such will be the case when she joins us out at White Rock Lake for our last KXT Sun Sets show of the season! Snag your tickets while you can!

Friday, June 22

The Statler

Get tickets here.

From our very own KXT Sun Sets series to The Majestic Theatre to a national tour, it’s been a right joy to watch the rise of Dallas’ Charley Crockett. His artful blend of blues, R&B, Zydeco and honky tonk always leaves us wanting more. We’re sure that will ring true at this special show at The Statler, presented by The Local Show with Amy Miller!

Monday, June 25

Trees

Get tickets here.

We’ve kept a close eye on this Canadian indie pop rock outfit since their debut in the early 2000s. They have a nice little track out called “One Day Left,” following their 2017 release, There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light. Check them out at Trees in Deep Ellum on June 25!

Wednesday, June 27

Dos Equis Pavilion

Get tickets here.

Looking to relive your youth? Look no further. Weezer, y’all. AND Pixies. See you there.

Friday, June 29

Trees

Get tickets here.

Dirty Projectors have certainly been breaking through with a new sound on their single “Break-Thru.” Straying from their more somber breakup themes on their self-titled debut album in 2017, Lamp Lit Prose looks to take a more upbeat, energetic spin. It’s officially out on July 13, but you can catch a preview of those tracks when they hit up Trees in Deep Ellum on June 29.

Friday, June 29

The Rustic

Free event with RSVP!

Saturday, June 30

Dos Equis Pavilion

Get tickets here.

It’s Willie all the time always this last weekend in June. First, head over to The Rustic as local artists Nik Lee and The Texas Gentlemen present the songs of Willie Nelson. And then catch the Red Headed Stranger for yourself at Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday, joined by a stellar lineup that includes Sturgill Simpson, Ryan Bingham, The Head and the Heart and more.

Sat, June 30

The Bomb Factory

Get tickets here.

Last, but most certainly not least, close out the month with Austin-based Americana musician Shakey Graves at The Bomb Factory! His latest album Cant’ Wake Up is out now. And an added bonus: KXT On the Road veteran Paul Cauthen will kick things off as the opener.

Happy concerting!