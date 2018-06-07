June Concerts in North Texas

It’s hot. Thankfully, so is our concert calendar.
Summer may not “officially” start till the 21st, but in Texas terms, well, it’s here, y’all. Fortunately, there are plenty of shows to keep you cool and jamming out all month long. From our own KXT Sun Sets series out at the Dallas Arboretum to a highly anticipated Fort Worth homecoming, here are the shows we think you can’t miss this month:
KXT Sun Sets feat. Lissie and Cameron Matthew Ray
Tuesday, June 5
Dallas Arboretum
Get tickets here.
On the heels of her fourth studio album, Castles, Lissie (aka Elisabeth Corrin Maurus) is making a stop at our signature concert series, KXT Sun Sets. The singer-songwriter — whose style seems to so effortlessly float between folk, pop and country — recently moved back to reconnect with her Midwestern roots on a 45+ acre farm in Iowa. We’re grateful she’s making her way down to our neck of the woods, though. Tickets will be available at the door while supplies last!
KXT 91.7 Presents Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case
Friday, June 8
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Get tickets here.
Here’s a double bill for the ages — singer-songwriters Ray LaMontagne and Neko Case are embarking on a North American tour together in support of their new respective albums. It’s a beautiful, if not paradoxical, combination: On Part of the Light, LaMontagne searches for the beautiful, positive moments in a world that often seems anything but. Though also with its positive moments, Hell-On emerged following a rather awful and unfortunate event — while performing out of the country, Case found out her Vermont home had burned to the ground. The sweet mixture of the two artist’s signature sounds is sure to make for a memorable, emotive evening that’s a treat for your heart as much as your ears.
KXT 91.7 Presents Leon Bridges
Saturday, June 9
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Get tickets here.
Fort Worth’s own is coming home! Well, for one show at least. The Grammy Award-nominated artist heads to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory for a concert in support of his second studio album, Good Thing. We’ve been spinning several tracks off the new record in heavy rotation lately, including the single “Bad Bad News.” If you were lucky enough to snag a ticket, that’s good good news for you, because this is sure to be a memorable show.
KXT 91.7 Presents Sunflower Bean
Sunday, June 10
Club Dada
Get tickets here.
Psychedelia darlings Sunflower Bean head to Club Dada on June 10. We were blown away when they came to our studio for a KXT Live Session back in 2016. The New York outfit packs a mighty punch, sounding more like the force of a quintet than a trio. Their latest is titled Twentytwo in Blue and it has more than a gem or two, including one we’ve been spinning pretty frequently, “Crisis Fest.”
KXT Sun Sets feat. Becca Mancari and Andy Pickett
Tuesday, June 12
Dallas Arboretum
Get tickets here.
This year at SXSW, our On The Road crew met up with Nashville artist Becca Mancari at Austin’s Uncommon Objects. It was the perfect setting for an uncommon artist whose songwriting chops have wowed NPR’s Ann Powers and garnered praise from Amazon and Spotify with the release of her stunner of a debut, Good Woman. Expect the buzz to build as she ventures forth with her own material and as one-third of Bermuda Triangle, and catch her live at our signature concert series on June 12!
KXT 91.7 Presents Frank Turner
Tuesday, June 12
House of Blues
Get tickets here.
Stop by the House of Blues as British singer-songwriter Frank Turner tours the U.S. from across the pond. With the release of his seventh studio album in early May, Be More Kind definitely provides some new tunes to indulge in this month. He’s joined by the music of his band, The Sleeping Souls, as well as Lucero, The Menzingers and The Homeless Gospel Choir. Check out his On The Road performance with us in 2015 above, and then snatch your tickets to this indie-punk mix!
’til Midnight at the Nasher: This Will Destroy You, Film TBA
Friday, June 15
Nasher Sculpture Center
Free event!
From their simple, and even unexpected, beginnings a few hours down I-35 in San Marcos during the early 2000s, This Will Destroy You takes the stage on June 15 at the Nasher Sculpture Center. The band will perform both their 2008 self-titled and Young Mountain albums from start to finish. The group’s unique rock sound has been featured (in what seems like) everywhere, from movies like World War Z and Moneyball, all the way to the Pentagon. Yeah, that Pentagon. Lucky for you, this gem of a show is free as part of the ’til Midnight At The Nasher series.
KXT 91.7 Presents Belle and Sebastian
Sunday, June 17
The Bomb Factory
Get tickets here.
Stalwarts in the indie music scene for decades, Belle and Sebastian make a mighty return to Dallas, this time at The Bomb Factory in support of their latest album, How To Solve Our Human Problems (Parts 1-3). You’re always guaranteed a dance able, ear-worm of a track from this Glasgow outfit, and such is the case with their latest single, “Poor Boy.”
KXT Sun Sets feat. Jade Bird with Danielle Grubb
Tuesday, June 19
Dallas Arboretum
Get tickets here.
It’s hard not to smile when Jade Bird is around. Such was the case when we spent an afternoon with the British singer-songwriter down in Deep Ellum as part of a special piece for NPR Music — and we’re sure such will be the case when she joins us out at White Rock Lake for our last KXT Sun Sets show of the season! Snag your tickets while you can!
The KXT Local Show Presents Charley Crockett
Friday, June 22
The Statler
Get tickets here.
From our very own KXT Sun Sets series to The Majestic Theatre to a national tour, it’s been a right joy to watch the rise of Dallas’ Charley Crockett. His artful blend of blues, R&B, Zydeco and honky tonk always leaves us wanting more. We’re sure that will ring true at this special show at The Statler, presented by The Local Show with Amy Miller!
KXT 91.7 Presents Stars
Monday, June 25
Trees
Get tickets here.
We’ve kept a close eye on this Canadian indie pop rock outfit since their debut in the early 2000s. They have a nice little track out called “One Day Left,” following their 2017 release, There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light. Check them out at Trees in Deep Ellum on June 25!
Weezer with Pixies
Wednesday, June 27
Dos Equis Pavilion
Get tickets here.
Looking to relive your youth? Look no further. Weezer, y’all. AND Pixies. See you there.
KXT 91.7 Presents Dirty Projectors
Friday, June 29
Trees
Get tickets here.
Dirty Projectors have certainly been breaking through with a new sound on their single “Break-Thru.” Straying from their more somber breakup themes on their self-titled debut album in 2017, Lamp Lit Prose looks to take a more upbeat, energetic spin. It’s officially out on July 13, but you can catch a preview of those tracks when they hit up Trees in Deep Ellum on June 29.
KXT 91.7 Presents Songs of Willie feat. Nik Lee and The Texas Gentlemen
Friday, June 29
The Rustic
Free event with RSVP!
Outlaw Music Festival
Saturday, June 30
Dos Equis Pavilion
Get tickets here.
It’s Willie all the time always this last weekend in June. First, head over to The Rustic as local artists Nik Lee and The Texas Gentlemen present the songs of Willie Nelson. And then catch the Red Headed Stranger for yourself at Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday, joined by a stellar lineup that includes Sturgill Simpson, Ryan Bingham, The Head and the Heart and more.
KXT 91.7 Presents Shakey Graves
Sat, June 30
The Bomb Factory
Get tickets here.
Last, but most certainly not least, close out the month with Austin-based Americana musician Shakey Graves at The Bomb Factory! His latest album Cant’ Wake Up is out now. And an added bonus: KXT On the Road veteran Paul Cauthen will kick things off as the opener.
Happy concerting!