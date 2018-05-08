What’s New with Gini Mascorro — May 7, 2018

Monday, May 7, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

Johnny Marr — “The Tracers”

Electrifyingly familiar, yet ultra-modern and vying for your ear, is “The Tracers,” the very first taste of what to expect when guitar god Johnny Marr’s third solo release arrives on June 15. Call The Comet is apt, given Marr’s penchant for soaring riffs and pop-leaning gems with blood in their teeth, and the prospect of more Marr brilliance in 2018 should exponentially brighten the Monday of many a fan.

Claire Morales – “All That Wanting”

Celebrating both a new album and a newly-intensified sound is the Denton-based artist Claire Morales, who just announced the June 29 release of her sophomore album, All That Wanting. Her 2015 debut Amaranthine, along with collaborations with fellow Dentonites Daniel Markham and Wesley Jensen, and her arresting 2016 cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Suzanne” with Fort Worth’s Gollay exemplified Morales’s knack for folksier fare, but with hints of darker promises to come. All That Wanting appears ready to make good on those. Psst, she’ll also be on hand for Saturday’s triple bill at Andy’s Bar in Denton, with Motorcade and Josh T. Pearson.

<a href="http://clairemorales.bandcamp.com/album/all-that-wanting">All That Wanting by Claire Morales</a>

King Princess – “1950”

The Mark Ronson seal of approval, a shoutout from Millie Bobbie Brown from Stranger Things, and over 14 million Spotify streams and counting. That’s how you do it. Welcome to the world, King Princess. Breakout single “1950” takes its cues from The Price Of Salt, the Fort Worth-born Patricia Highsmith’s novel that in turn inspired Todd Haynes’ Oscar-winning Carol, while at the same time showcasing her Laura Nyro-caliber songwriting chops and conjuring up a vibe for what music videos directed by Maxfield Parrish might’ve looked like, had he traded his painting career for filmmaking.

Sir Sly – “&Run”

There’s never been a singular, one-size-fits-all solution for wresting oneself free from messy entanglements or static-filled headspace, but if we could do it as gracefully as Sir Sly does on “& Run,” we’d be gazillionaires. Sir Sly will be swinging back through Dallas on June 14 for a night at Club Dada, playing perhaps this and other tracks from Don’t You Worry, Honey.

