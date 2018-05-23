What’s New with Gini Mascorro – May 21, 2018

Monday, May 23, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

Low Cut Connie – “Beverly”

One can never go wrong with a band who made a cameo on President Obama’s playlist a few years back, and a band whose frontman Adam Weiner channels Willy DeVille, Tina Turner and Jerry Lee Lewis in equal measure. Ladies and gentlemen, meet your newly-minted purveyors of high-octane bad-assery: Low Cut Connie. Dirty Pictures, Pt. 2 is where you can find the standout track, “Beverly.”



Amanda Shires – “Leave It Alone”

Someone say new Amanda Shires? Indeed they did. And while there’s a bit of a wait for To The Sunset’s August 3 release, there’s her June 29 date with the legendary John Prine at the Winspear to tide you over nicely. In our humble opinion, this Mineral Wells- and Lubbock-reared artist and mother is on her ways to becoming a legend in her own right. Lead single “Leave It Alone” is a mighty fine taste of what’s in store for us later this summer when the album lands.



Daniel Markham – “Velvet Elvis”

New tunes from Denton’s Daniel Markham are rolling out on Friday with the arrival of his fourth album, Hyperspeed, and yes, we’re hyped. It’s rootsy, raw, and showcases Mr. Markham’s gift for riffs and storytelling, a la R.E.M. and the Replacements. Celebrate Hyperspeed’s release on Friday May 25 at the Twilite Lounge in Fort Worth, or in Denton at Andy’s Bar on Saturday, May 26.



Maya Piata – “Same Way”

We were sold at “sunshine soul,” something the planet could use a little more of these days. Artist-on-the-rise Maya Piata comes to Dallas via New Orleans and New Zealand, and is poised and ready to capture your ear with debut single, “Same Way.” It’s a yummy slice of feel-good, with an extra dollop of wow. Join Maya for her EP release party at the Regal Room on Friday, June 8, along with Rei Altru and Ronnie Heart.



Here’s the full playlist:

Hop Along – “Somewhere A Judge”

Rayland Baxter – “Casanova”

Parquet Courts – “Almost Had To Start A Flight/In And Out Of Patience”

Meg Myers – “Numb”

La Luz – “Cicada”

Childish Gambino – “This is America”

River Whyless – “Born In The Right Country”

Christine & The Queens – “Girlfriend” (feat. Dam-Funk)

