This Week on World Cafe: May 7-11

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, May 7 – NEEDLE DROP: 1978

Forty years ago, the Doobie Brothers ushered in peak yacht rock. Chaka Khan stepped out on her own with a funky first solo album. Springsteen released Darkness on the Edge of Town. And Gloria Gaynor released a disco song that’s been stuck in pop culture’s collective head ever since. Tune in as World Cafe sets our time machines to the sounds of 1978.

Tuesday, May 8 – ENCORE: Lana Del Rey

On the next World Cafe, we listen back to an interview from earlier in the year with Lana Del Rey. She tells stories about collaborating with Stevie Nicks and The Weekend and how the lives of Amy Winehouse and Whitney Houston inspired the song “Get Free.” And Lana Del Rey reflects on singing her 2014 song “Ultraviolence” in the #MeToo era.

Wednesday, May 9 – Nashville Session: Joshua Hedley

Josh Hedley started begging his parents for a fiddle when was only three. By the time he as just short of teenagedom, he was hanging out in the local VFW jamming on honky tonk tunes with players several times his age. He talks about that, his sudden inspiration to move from sideman to songwriter and his debut album, Mr. Jukebox, on Jack White’s Third Man Records.

Thursday, May 10 – Dr. Demento

Since the 1970s, legendary radio host Dr. Demento has kept listeners giggling with an array of wacky finds they couldn’t hear anywhere else. He also launched the career of Weird Al. Now, there is a new double CD set to celebrate him, Dr. Demento Covered in Punk. He and producer John Cafiero take us on a fun ride through the new disc and through novelty song history.

Friday, May 11 – Mother’s Day – Ali and Jaron’s Labor Playlist

Tune in as World Cafe visits a couple who just welcomed a new baby — mom Ali and dad Jaron. It was important to them to set their own delivery room vibe, so Ali and Jaron brought a portable speaker to the hospital to fill their room with songs from a playlist they custom curated for birth. We’ll listen to those tunes on a field trip to Ali and Jaron’s house.

