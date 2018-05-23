This Week on World Cafe: May 21-25

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, May 21 – Nashville: Ashley Campbell

Ashley Campbell didn’t plan on a music career — she initially joined her father, the original Rhinestone Cowboy Glen Campbell, on the road just hoping for a fun vacation. Fast forward several years and she now has a debut album, The Lonely One. Tune in to hear Campbell talk about how studying improv comedy influenced her songwriting.

Tuesday, May 22 – ENCORE: Lilly Hiatt

It’s an encore presentation of our session with Lilly Hiatt. Her latest album, Trinity Lane, is named after the street in East Nashville where Lilly moved to heal a broken heart while staying sober. Tune in to hear Lilly Hiatt perform live and tell stories about her father, John Hiatt (yes, that John Hiatt.)

Wednesday, May 23 – Soccer Mommy

Soccer Mommy is the name of Sophie Allison’s bedroom project, a mix of thoughtful, lush, atmospheric pop. Her songs quickly caught the attention of the music industry, and she had to make the call whether to stay at NYU, or drop out to pursue her musical ambitions. She chose the latter, and we’re lucky for it. She’ll talk about that decision and perform live on this episode of the World Cafe.

Thursday, May 24 – Donovan Woods

Donovan Woods hails from Ontario, and estimates he’d written “probably 5000 bad songs” before he wrote his first good one. Now, Woods spends some of his time as a Nashville songwriter penning tunes for artists like Tim McGraw and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum. He explains how he broke into that scene, and performs live on this episode of World Cafe.

Friday, May 25 – Dr. Dog

To record Critical Equation, Dr. Dog’s new studio album, the band embraced a mantra that can’t be repeated on the radio – A mantra that involved consciously trying to unravel everything that had built the band up over 10 studio albums. Tune in to hear the band talk about how that worked out with one of Dr. Dog’s main songwriters, Scott McMicken, and hear the band perform live.

