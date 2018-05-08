May Concerts In North Texas

May is here, summer’s on the way and concert season is officially in full swing!

If you thought April was a whirlwind of unmissable concerts, then gear up for another month filled to the brim with music newbies and legends descending on North Texas. Keep reading to get a preview of what’s to come this month and get a jump on planning your May concert calendar.

Monday, May 7

House of Blues

Get tickets here.

Franz Ferdinand have become staples in the indie-rock community since their now iconic self-titled debut album featuring songs like “Take Me Out” and “Michael.” The Scottish group has only been gaining popularity in the U.S. since and with their latest single, the title track to Always Ascending, having just hit #25 on Billboard’s Alternative chart, their May 7 stop in Dallas is bound to be full of hits, new and old.

Wednesday, May 9

Club Dada

Get tickets here.

Jumpsuits, overalls, bright orange three-piece suits — aside from his long hair and ever present hat, you never know quite what to expect from Kyle Thomas, aka King Tuff. Drawing from his struggles with the rock star lifestyle as well as other elements of his life, the mildly eccentric Thomas has created a new album, The Other, which came out earlier this year. The album is filled with tunes you can’t help but jam to, and if his music videos and personal style are any indication, his show at Club Dada on May 9 is going to be one entertaining event.

Thursday, May 10

Granada Theater

Sold out!

After the dissolution of Andrew McMahon’s highly successful early-2000s band, Jack’s Mannequin, and a brief stint writing musical theater for the NBC show “Smash,” he began releasing solo music under the name Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness in 2014. With his first single “Cecilia And The Satellite” charting on both alt and pop charts in the U.S., he was able to continue creating authentic, alt-pop tunes. This special, sold-out performance at the Granada Theater also features performances by his friends Allen Stone, Zac Clark and bob oxblood (of Jack’s Mannequin).

Friday, May 11

Granada Theater

Get tickets here.

American rock band Dr. Dog has been making music together for over a decade but they’re still dedicated to reinvention and finding the most authentic form of themselves. This is clear with their new record, which was the result of what the band’s website refers to as an “existential awakening” that included the band taking half a year to go their own ways and rediscover themselves. The record, Critical Equation, that has come out of all of that is, in my opinion, their best yet. Check out the new and improved Dr. Dog when they hit Granada Theater on May 11. (And tune in that afternoon for their KXT Live Session before the show!)

Saturday, May 12

Main Street Garden

Get tickets here.

This all-local music and arts event features 11 Texas bands and musicians including Explosions In The Sky, The Black Angels, Alvvays, Roky Erickson, UME and more. It takes place over one day on two stages at the beautiful Main Street Garden Park in Downtown Dallas, with local vendors selling food, drinks, art and more to keep you busy in between sets. Homegrown Fest is a mix of all the best Dallas has to offer — plus, you can bring your dog!

Tuesday, May 15

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Sold out!

If you were quick enough to snag a ticket to the sold out KXT Sun Sets show with Patty Griffin, it’s sure to be a great time. Griffin is an incredibly accomplished singer and songwriter, with her songs being recorded by the likes of Linda Ronstadt, Dixie Chicks, Miranda Lambert, Bette Midler and Martina McBride. Her folksy style has influenced artists for years and has helped to define contemporary country and Americana music. She recently shared the stage with other legedary songwriters at the annual Mack, Jack and McConaughey charity concert in Austin but you can catch her in a more intimate setting along with local act Abraham Alexander at the Dallas Arboretum on May 15. (FYI, this show may be sold-out, but you can win tickets through our ticket giveaway here!)

Saturday, May 19

Dos Equis Pavilion

Get tickets here.

Dave Matthews Band was the first band to debut six consecutive albums at the number one spot on the Billboard chart. They’ve also sold over 50 million records worldwide and don’t show any signs of slowing down. Formed in 1991, their grungy roots are what gave them their start, with classics like “Crash Into Me,” a song that was on the soundtrack to every 90s kid’s teenage angst years. Now, they’ve been able to keep their authenticity while making music that has evolved with the times, and the proof is in their 2012 album, Away From The World, which debuted at #1. They also announced last month that their ninth studio album would be released later this year in June, so I’m sure their May 19 stop at the newly renamed Dos Equis Pavillion will give you a sneak peak into what’s to come from the band.

Sunday, May 20

Granada Theater

Get tickets here.

Yet another legendary artist is hitting the stage in Dallas this month in the form of David Crosby. He co-founded not one but two equally iconic bands in The Byrds and the aptly named Crosby, Stills & Nash. For his work with these genre-defining bands, he’s been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Twice. He was a staple in the 1960s and 70s, both musically and as icon of the culture movements of the day. But that’s not to say his solo work has been anything to scoff at over the last few decades. Of his six solo studio albums, all but one charted and his latest record, Sky Trails, comes in an era of Crosby defined by an “unprecedented surge not only in prolificacy, but in creativity,” according to his website.

Monday, May 21

The Rustic

Get tickets here.

With recent success in the form of hit singles “First” and “Love is Mystical,” Cold War Kids have released their newest album, LA Divine as a tribute to its namesake city. Filled with themes of the “anxieties of aging and the toxic lure of reckless living,” according to their website, Cold War Kids stick to their indie-rock-pop sound while exploring new themes and drawing from new influences like Frank Ocean and Florence And The Machine.

Tuesday, May 22

South Side Ballroom

Get tickets here.

After selling out the original venue, Tash Sultana‘s May 22 show was moved to the larger South Side Ballroom. An Australian native, Sultana got her start busking on the streets of Melbourne, but she’s come a long way since then, selling out shows all across the globe and topping charts as she goes. Sultana plays over 20 instruments and her live shows are a tribute to her musical talent and intriguing vocals. While a one woman show, I have a feeling she’ll outshine artists twice her age and with triple the band mates. It’d be a shame to miss this intimate show before she blows up stateside and starts playing even bigger venues.

Friday, May 25

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Get tickets here.

The only thing better than one legendary group is two. The Doobie Brothers have sold over 48 million records worldwide (three multi-platinum, seven platinum and 14 gold records, according to their website) over nearly five decades. They’ve also won four Grammy Awards, been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and accumulated five Top Ten singles and 16 Top 40 hits, as stated on their website. But I don’t think you need me to tell you how legendary these guys are. Now, they’re touring with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Steely Dan,who also has a very impressive list of their own, including being named one of the 100 Greatest Musical Artists of All Time by VH1, a Grammy award for album of the year and chart topping records and singles.

Tuesday, May 29

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

Get tickets here.

With a sound blending the jazz and Cajun music they were surrounded by in Louisiana — and a Vampire Weekend-esq indie rock vibe — GIVERS have managed to create a sound all their own. You can catch them along with local group Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner at KXT’s Sun Sets series at the Dallas Arboretum on May 29.

— Natalie Martinez

Check out our concert page for more info and where to get tickets.Let us know what you think of this month in music on Facebook, Twitter or send us a message here.