Explore the ACL Lineup in the KXT Live Session Archives

There are lineups and then there are lineups.

This year’s ACL Festival is the latter. So, while we all sit around and twiddle our thumbs waiting for October, we thought we’d take a trip into the KXT Live Session archives to check out the artists on the bill who’ve made a stop at our studios.

And if you’re looking for the ultimate fest experience, don’t miss out on our ACL Giveaway during our Spring Membership Campaign! Support KXT and you could win two three-day passes to the weekend of your choice, plus a hotel stay! Make your contribution TODAY!

Sylvan Esso

Charley Crockett

Hozier

Brandi Carlile

Twin Shadow

Houndmouth

Sharon Van Etten

Bahamas

The Relatives

Support KXT by midnight on Sunday, May 20 to be entered to win the ACL Experience package!

Official drawing rules can be found here.