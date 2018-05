Since she burst onto the scene with Avant Gardener, Grammy-nominated Aussie artist Courtney Barnett’s penchant for detached, existential lyricism and post-punk power riffs have won her the hearts of fans and critics alike. Her sophomore album Tell Me How You Really Feel keeps the formula intact, but this time, she takes a more introspective turn.

KXT welcomed her in for a Live Session, where she played three stripped-down tracks from the new record: