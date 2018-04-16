Win Passes To A Listening Party For Leon Bridges New Album ‘Good Thing’

Want to hear Leon Bridges new album, Good Thing, before its release on May 4? Enter before 11:59pm CT on Wednesday, April 18 to be entered to win a pair of passes to attend an exclusive listening party on Monday, April 23 in Fort Worth! A winner will be chosen and notified by 5pm CT on Thursday, April 19. More details about the listening party — i.e. location, time, etc. — will be revealed to the winner at that time. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!

