Win Passes To A Listening Party For Leon Bridges New Album ‘Good Thing’

April 16, 2018

Photo by Jack McKain, courtesy of Columbia Records.

 

Want to hear Leon Bridges new album, Good Thing, before its release on May 4? Enter before 11:59pm CT on Wednesday, April 18 to be entered to win a pair of passes to attend an exclusive listening party on Monday, April 23 in Fort Worth! A winner will be chosen and notified by 5pm CT on Thursday, April 19. More details about the listening party — i.e. location, time, etc. — will be revealed to the winner at that time. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!

