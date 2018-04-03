What’s New with Gini Mascorro — April 3, 2018

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

They’ve come a long way since VH1’s 2014 series “Make A Band Famous,” and hands down, this quintet hailing from Boone, North Carolina not only wins the prize for best band name of 2018 so far, they also get a nice shout-out for one of the catchiest tracks to cross our radar. From a friend’s post-surgical anesthetic haze the name Rainbow Kitten Surprise was born, and with the buzz stemming from their festival appearances, RKS is sure to remain at the forefront of the list of bands to keep an eye out for this year.

With the release of Golden Hour, Mineolta, Texas native Kacey Musgraves is straddling the worlds of cry-in-your-beer honky tonk and the pop world. She has wit, wisdom and affability to spare and that ol’ chestnut about 7 being a lucky number? Feels more like we’re the lucky ones here, since this marks her seventh studio album and her first since becoming Mrs. Ruston Kelly. Rumor has it she joined her hubby onstage at the Kessler on Saturday night, so we’re wondering if he’ll return the favor when she teams up with Harry Styles for his summer arena tour, making a June 5 stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Need a glam infusion for this gloomy Tuesday? Trust The Lemon Twigs (Long Island brothers Brian and Michael D’addario) to sort that one out for you. The follow-up to their debut album The Lemon Twigs Do Hollywood is in the works and they were nice enough to throw a bone our way – their new one-off single, “Tailor Made.” Tailor made for good times and cranking up to 11!

Here’s the full playlist:

Rainbow Kitten Surprise – “Fever Pitch”

Lake Street Dive – “Good Kisser”

Brent Cowles – “Keep Moving”

Kacey Musgraves – “Velvet Elvis”

Matt Costa – “Sharon”

Shannon Shaw – “Broke My Own”

The Lemon Twigs – “Tailor Made”

Leon Bridges – “Bad Bad News”

Kadhja Bonet – “Mother Maybe”

Greyhounds – “No Other Woman”

Madisen Ward & The Mama Bear – “Childhood Goodbye”

Low Cut Connie – “Beverly”

Wye Oak – “The Louder I Call, The Faster it Runs”

Remy Reilly – “Rattlesnake”

Moby – “Like A Motherless Child”

G Flip – “About You”

Got a question about something you heard on What’s New?

Send it to us on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.