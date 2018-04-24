What’s New with Gini Mascorro — April 23, 2018

Tuesday, April 23, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Black Pumas – “Black Moon Rising”

It’s garage soul to the rescue, courtesy of Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada, who comprise one of Austin’s buzziest bands, Black Pumas. Quesada’s mile-long resume includes production duties for the likes of the Relatives and Ximena Sarinana, along with his own projects, Grupo Fantasma and Brownout, but together with Burton, the slow jams take center stage when they join forces as Black Pumas. While the debut album’s not slated to arrive until sometime this summer, “Black Moon Rising” is your first inkling of the possibilities waiting in the wings.

Amber Mark — “Love Me Right”

Coming up with the perfect description for Amber Mark’s magical vocal ability calls to mind words like “vibrant,” “distinctive,” and “stirring.” In short, it’s utterly unlike anything that’s crossed our radar as of late. Last year’s EP 333am caught the ear of both the indie publications and trades, and spawned comparisons with Sade and Soul II Soul, but what Amber Mark possesses is presence and sixteen tons of talent waiting to be mined. The piano-driven “Love Me Right” showcases this rather nicely, so when Ms. Mark makes her Dallas debut at the House of Blues on May 21 in the intimate Cambridge Room space, expect to see a room full of enchanted fans, savoring every single note.

Cut Worms — “Cash For Gold”

As May 4 shapes up to be another banner day for the new releases, Cut Worms is emerging as the fabled dark horse. Helmed by the Brooklyn-based illustrator and singer-songwriter Max Clarke, Cut Worms blends melodious steel guitar riffs and a Hollies-caliber lyrical sensibility, and “Cash For Gold” is a standout, a radio smash ready to happen. The debut full-length Hollow Ground should drive that fact home, and 2018 already feels like Cut Worms’ breakout year. Their Dallas debut is on the horizon – May 9 at Club Dada, opening for King Tuff, and presented by KXT. Besides that, one can never go wrong with an artist who takes his nom de plume from a William Blake poem.

Here’s the full playlist:

Dispatch – “Midnight Lorry”

Gang of Youths – “The Heart Is A Muscle”

River Whyless – “Born In The Right Country”

Father John Misty – “Mr. Tillman”

Yuno – “No Going Back”

***Janelle Monae Interview***

Janelle Monae – “Make Me Feel”

Prince – “Nothing Compares 2 U” (previously unreleased studio version)

Lake Street Dive – “Good Kisser”

Fantastic Negrito – “Plastic Hamburgers”

Jim James – “Just A Fool”

L.A. Salami – “Science + Buddhism = A Reality You Can Know”

