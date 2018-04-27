WATCH: The Lemon Twigs Resurrect Bowie-Era Brit Rock In “As Long As We’re Together”

The Lemon Twigs – “As Long As We’re Together”

This video renews my faith that a little rock and roll and some pink lamé can fix just about anything. This week, we are spending some time in the desert with the Long Island-based Lemon Twigs. The D’Adario brothers are the creative force of this group, sharing the singing/songwriting duties as well as being multi-instrumentalists, but, having only two arms each (and thus a finite amount of things they can play at one time), they are joined by Megan Zeankowski on bass and Danny Ayala on keyboard.

Their video is a great representation of the early Kinks/Bowie/Stones-era second wave British rock sound they provide. Mullets, bare chests and pants tighter than a hot dog casing complete this video set in the “future 70s”. The color pallet used is bright, fun and the perfect mix of flamboyant and indulgent. Much like the song itself, the video is embracing the “less is more” ethos and letting the earnest singing and cool air kicks carry the day.

That being said, try this fun lil’ tune from The Lemon Twigs on for size. Till next time…

<3 dave.