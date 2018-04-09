This Week on World Cafe: April 9-13

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, April 9 – Best World Cafe Performances of 2018 So Far

Catch up on some of the best performances from World Cafe so far this year, including Lizz Wright‘s soulful band, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Glen Hansard and Margo Price.

Tuesday, April 10 – Courtney Marie Andrews

Tonight on World Cafe, Courtney Marie Andrews shares stories about sleeping in tents and gas stations after leaving home at age 16 to pursue music, being taught to sing by Aretha Franklin (kinda) and performs music you don’t want to miss from her country-folk leaning new album, May Your Kindness Remain.

Wednesday, April 11 – Kyle Craft

Kyle Craft is very good at telling stories, and it just so happens he has a few autobiographical ones to share, including being stuck on an illegal pot farm to diving for snakes in the Louisiana swamps. Hear him talk about those tales and perform songs from his new album, Full Circle Nightmare.

Thursday, April 12 – Nashville Session: Dom Flemons

On the album Dom Flemons Presents Black Cowboys, the co-founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops tells stories of real-life superheroes like Bass Reeves, the man who inspired the iconic character The Lone Ranger.

Friday, April 13th – Laura Veirs

Laura Veirs visits World Cafe to perform live and to talk about some of her creative projects — including a new album called The Lookout, writing with Neko Case and kd lang for their 2016 collaborative record called case/lang/veirs and the inventive solution she found for storing a sleeping baby on a plane as a mom on tour. And don’t miss Laura Veirs at KXT Sun Sets on May 1 at Dallas Arboretum! Grab your tickets here.

