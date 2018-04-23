This Week on World Cafe: April 23-27

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, April 23 – Brothers Osborne

TJ and John Osbourne moved to Nashville separately to forge solo careers, but realized just like their mom said, they were better together as Brothers Osborne. They’ve just won “Vocal Duo of the Year” for the second time in a row at the Academy of Country Music Awards and on Friday, their new album, Port Saint Joe, was released.

Tuesday, April 24 – Hop Along

The band Hop Along has just released a new record called Bark Your Head Off, Dog and it has that bubbling feel of a band about to break out. Singer Francis Quinlan talks about quitting her day job (for now), her unique voice (both how it sounds and what she uses it to say), and the band performs live.

Wednesday, April 25 – Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite

No Mercy in This Land is the new album from Ben Harper and legendary harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite. The album they previously collaborated on back in 2013 won a Grammy. Hear them talk about their strong partnership, Ben’s new-found sobriety and how a waitress in a Chicago blues club helped Charlie get a gig with Muddy Waters.

Thursday, April 26 – Haley Heynderickx Mini-concert

Portland’s Haley Heynderickx strips back the freak-folk production on her new album to give you straight up folk. The Slingshot Artist plays a mini-concert of original songs featuring her sharp poetry and intricate acoustic finger-picking, as well as a cover of Townes van Zandt.

Friday, April 27 – Superchunk

Merge Records co-founder and Superchunk lead singer, Mac McCaughan, felt the weight of the 2016 election and quickly funneled that energy into what is now a new album called What a Time to Be Alive. Full of punky energy after decades of making music, he shares what’s changed for Superchunk after so many years as a band.

