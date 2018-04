With her debut album Strangers In The Alps, it was only a matter of time before Phoebe Bridgers solidified her place as one of the newest and most promising artists to emerge from the 2017 crop of songwriters. And now, after nods from NPR’s Slingshot 2018 list, CBS This Morning and her late night talk show appearances, she’s ready for the next move. KXT invited Bridgers into the studio for a Live Session prior to her show at the Kessler.

