KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — April 2, 2018

Monday, April 2, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“It’s Your Thing” — Isley Brothers
It’s Our Thing, 1969
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Marvin Gaye was born in Washington D.C. in 1939.
“Inner City Blues (Makes Me Wanna Holler)” — Marvin Gaye
What’s Going On, 1971
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Mama Told Me Not To Come” — Three Dog Night
It Ain’t Easy, 1970
9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro
“Fever Pitch” – Rainbow Kitten Surprise
How to: Friend, Love, Freefall, 2018
“Tailor Made” – The Lemon Twigs
Single, 2018
