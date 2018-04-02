KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — April 2, 2018

Monday, April 2, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“It’s Your Thing” — Isley Brothers

It’s Our Thing, 1969

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Marvin Gaye was born in Washington D.C. in 1939.

“Inner City Blues (Makes Me Wanna Holler)” — Marvin Gaye

What’s Going On, 1971

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Mama Told Me Not To Come” — Three Dog Night

It Ain’t Easy, 1970

9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro

“Fever Pitch” – Rainbow Kitten Surprise

How to: Friend, Love, Freefall, 2018



“Tailor Made” – The Lemon Twigs

Single, 2018



Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

