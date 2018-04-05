April Concerts in North Texas

We’re not exaggerating when we tell you April is jam-packed with great concerts (plus the first festivals of the season).

Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of all the music we think you won’t want to miss this month. Take a look below at who’s coming and when:

Friday, April 6

Three Links

After splitting from Vampire Weekend in 2016, Rostam has been working to make a name for himself as a solo artist. His first proper solo album, Half-Light, was released towards the end of 2017. Catch the solo outfit for yourself this Friday in Deep Ellum!

Friday, April 6

House of Blues

Texas siblings Maggie and Tyler Heath formed The Oh Hello’s in 2011 and broke onto the scene with the success of their single “Hello My Old Heart” off their self-titled debut album. Since, they’ve continued to create the indie-folk music of dreams drawing inspiration from artists like Fleet Foxes, The Middle East and Sufjan Stevens.

Friday, April 6

Club Dada

After unanimously winning the 2017 NPR Tiny Desk contest, Tank and The Bangas have continued to impress crowds across the country with their eclectic mix of New Orleans infused soul/funk, spoken word and just overall positive vibes. For those lucky enough to snag a ticket, this show is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and a spring in your step.

Sunday, April 8

The Kessler Theater

Hailing from Nottingham, England, folk songwriter Jake Bugg has been playing major festivals since the age of 17 and, over the course of his seven-year career, has toured with Noel Gallagher; recorded with Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Def Jam records co-founder Rick Rubin and most recently, Noah Cyrus. His twangy, emotional vocals are matched perfectly with simplistic guitar, giving an authenticity to his music unmatched by many artists decades his senior.

Saturday, April 14

Main Street Garden

Alongside Old 97’s, the lineup includes Los Angeles-based indie rock group Lord Huron, country-steeped garage veterans The Mavericks, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Valerie June, as well as long-time national touring acts The Bottle Rockets, Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards, Paul Cauthen, Jaime Wyatt and Bastards of Soul. The music festival-meets-county fair will feature staples such as a 40-foot Ferris Wheel, midway games and rides, fair-style foods and much more. (And be sure to stop by the KXT table and say howdy!)

Tuesday, April 17

Dallas Arboretum

KXT Sun Sets 2018 kicks off on April 17 with California artist, Matt Costa. We can’t imagine a better way to dive into the season than with the casual, laid back stylings of this singer/songwriter. And with three studio albums and two EPs under his belt, Costa’s set list is sure to be as beautiful as the White Rock Lake view behind him. Get your tickets here!

Thursday, April 19

Majestic Theatre

Formed in 2014 after performing together in Colorado, the three women (who are outstanding artists in their own right) decided to tour together under the name I’m With Her. Known for their unique harmonies and melodies, these three voices meld together perfectly to create a heavenly and inimitable sound.

Friday, April 20

House of Blues

Jukebox The Ghost has been a band for a decade and has been touring for just as long, racking up over a thousand shows under their belt. This doesn’t mean they’re getting tired of it, however. Their newest album is entitled Off To The Races — which is fitting, as we expect the masses to race off to House of Blues to catch this stellar show.

Friday, April 20

Majestic Theatre

It doesn’t get much more Texas than Charley Crockett. Growing up in San Benito, Texas (hometown of Tejano icon Freddy Fender), Crockett — who happens to be a descendant of Davy Crockett — was influenced by his time spent hitchhiking across America from California to New Orleans to New York. His bluesy sound is a combination of his Texas roots, New Orleans influence and outlaw spirit.

Saturday, April 21

Starplex Pavilion

Dave Grohl. Need we say more? Well, the legendary rocker and his bandmates are back for another tour, this time for their 2017 album, Concrete and Gold. Regardless of whether you’ve been lucky enough to catch them when they’ve come through town before or not, the Foo Fighters are guaranteed to put on a memorable show.

Saturday, April 21

Granada Theater

After the departure of original band member Katie Toupin in 2016, Houndmouth has continued on making music and putting on great live shows without missing a beat. This tour comes two years after their most recent album’s release but they aren’t showing any signs of fatigue. Catch them April 21 at Granada Theater in Lower Greenville.

Sunday, April 22

House of Blues

Kim Deal’s grunge outfit The Breeders hits the stage at House of Blues on April 22, nearly thirty years after the band’s inception. Don’t miss your chance to see this iconic band bringing a little bit of the 90’s back to the city.

Tuesday, April 24

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

KXT Sun Sets continues with another great performance, this time from Madisen Ward & The Mama Bear. This mother-son folk duo hails from Missouri and creates music that sounds effortless yet authentic. Pack a picnic and relax to the timeless music of Madisen Ward & The Mama Bear on April 24. Get your tickets here!

Tuesday, April 24

Winspear Opera House

At what point does a musician transform from just another artist into a rock legend? Is it when they win not only a Grammy, but also an Oscar, MTV Video Vanguard and a Golden Globe? Or when they are still selling out tours 44 years after the beginning of their career (and 27 years since the demise of their original band)? Or perhaps its when their inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? In the case of David Byrne, it doesn’t really matter, considering he’s done all of these things and isn’t even nearing the end of his career. All in all, this is one concert you’ll want to be able to say you were at.

Thursday, April 26

South Side Ballroom

It’s pretty clear that the sisters that make up HAIM make great music, but what you may not know is that they put on an even greater show. Their 2017 album, Something To Tell You, is just as impressive as their debut, with singles “Want You Back” and “Little Of Your Love” rivaling their previous singles for top spot in their discography.

Friday, April 27

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

If you’re looking for a laid back good time, check out Jack Johnson when he heads to Irving at the end of the month. This Hawaiian-surfer-turned-singer has been making feel-good music since his debut album in 2001 and with his latest album, All The Light Above It Too, having been released just last year, his set is sure to feature old classics as well as some new tunes.

Saturday, April 28-Sunday, April 29

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Fortress Festival returns for its second year to the internationally-renowned Cultural District of Fort Worth, Texas on April 28 and 29. The festival will feature music performances from headlining acts Father John Misty and Courtney Barnett as well as local food trucks and vendors as well as access to the acclaimed exhibits within The Modern itself. In fact, check out our top suggestions for fest-activities that stray outside the lines of stellar music.

Friday, April 27 & Sunday, April 29

The Bomb Factory

Jack White released his third solo studio album, Boarding House Reach, just last week and it has already garnered an insane amount of buzz, both critically and from fans. This is his first album in nearly four years and it’s definitely been worth the wait. Catch this rock legend when he plays The Bomb Factory for two nights at the end of the month — you won’t regret it.

