This Week on World Cafe: April 30-May 4

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, April 30 – Chick Corea

Chick Corea is one of the greatest living piano players. Tune in to World Cafe as he tells stories about performing with Miles Davis, watching Thelonious Monk play and collaborating with legendary drummer Steve Gadd on their latest album.

Tuesday, May 1 – Anderson East

When Anderson East was starting out, superstar producer Dave Cobb helped him make his debut in exchange for some household chores. Tune in to hear Anderson talk about that as well as their second record together called Encore.

Wednesday, May 2 – NPR’s Sam Sanders Guest DJ Hour

From the gospel songs his mom used to play around the house, to the rappers who get him through his morning run, NPR host Sam Sanders shares his incredible breadth of musical appreciation as Guest DJ on World Cafe. Talia Schlanger surprises Sam with a phone call to one of his favorite artists. They sing, they laugh, they cry to Bonnie Raitt.

Thursday, May 3 – Shakey Graves

Shakey Graves new album Can’t Wake Up is a big departure from what people might know of the Shakey who burst onto the scene in 2011 armed with a guitar and suitcase kick drum. It’s a record about death, but we assure you that’s not the whole story. We’ll dive deeper into the influence of his mother, a Latina playwright, and what it was like recording at actor Kevin Costner’s house.

Friday, May 4 – Dave Lory

Dave Lory met Jeff Buckley in 1993 and co-managed him through his short career. In his new book Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to Last Goodbye, he shares stories from their time together and remembers the day he got the call that Jeff had drowned at only the age of 30. Tune in to hear that and some rare live Jeff Buckley performances.

