What’s New with Gini Mascorro — March 5, 2018

Monday, March 5, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

The Kills– List Of Demands (Reparations)

Allison Mosshart and Jamie Hince have been making a joyfully kinky noise for well over a decade now, and when they unite under the banner of The Kills, magic is inevitable. In the two years since their last album Ashes & Ice, they’ve kept busy with countless tours and their steadfast dedication to authenticity. The year 2018 yields their new 7-inch single, with a cover of Peter Tosh’s “Steppin’ Razor” on one side and a re-working of “List Of Demands (Reparations),” the 2004 spoken word masterpiece from the noted slam poet, hip hop artist and actor Saul Williams, on the other.

Matt Costa – I Remember It Well

The California aesthetic is alive and kicking in “I Remember It Well,” the first track released from Matt Costa’s May 18 release, Santa Rosa Fangs. This marks his first album in five years and could very well be the one to bring him the love and attention he so richly deserves after years of honing his craft. The former professional skateboarder-turned-singer-songwriter turned to Peter Matthew Bauer from The Walkmen and Nick Stumpf of French Kids for production assist, and with its ragtime feel, “I Remember It Well” is a bittersweet and beautifully-rendered reflection, one worthy of your keen ear. (And heads up! Matt Costa has joined our 2018 KXT Sun Sets lineup! More info here.)

Charley Crockett– Lil’ Girl’s Name

Rootsy, genuine and heartfelt doesn’t even begin to describe “Lil’ Girl’s Name,” the brand-spanking new track from Charley Crockett’s forthcoming Lonesome As A Shadow. As he’s currently wowing the crowds in Europe with JD McPherson, you can go ahead and mark April 20 on your calendar, with the album’s official release that day, capped off with a show at The Majestic. Presented by KXT, of course.

Katie Toupin – Shake Baby

Having spent four years with Houndmouth, former co-founder Katie Toupin was ready to carve out her own path, and it was obvious from the get-go that she had her own hell to raise and her own distinctive sound to perfect. Debut EP Moroccan Ballroom is a culmination of everything Toupin learned and crafted into verse and melody along the way, and the forecast for her first-ever solo venture looks mighty promising.

Here’s the full playlist:

The Kills – “List Of Demands (Reparations)”

King Tuff – “Psycho Star”

Chvrches & Matt Berninger – “My Enemy”

Franz Ferdinand – “Feel The Love Go”

Lake Street Dive – “Good Kisser”

Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite – “Found The One”

Shakey Graves – “Kids These Days”

Vanessa Peters – “Lucky”

Matt Costa– “I Remember It Well”

Nilufer Yanya – “Thanks 4 Nothing”

Mondo Cozmo – “Plastic Soul”

Bettye Lavette – “Things Have Changed”

Charley Crockett – “Lil’ Girl’s Name”

Katie Toupin – “Shake Baby”

Manchester Orchestra – “The Moth”

Middle Kids – “Mistake”

