WATCH: Willie Nelson’s New Video For ‘Me and You’

On April 27, a mere two days before his 85th birthday, Willie Nelson is expected to drop his latest album, Last Man Standing. In the genre of old school country, last man standing he may be, but forever and always will he be first in our hearts. That’s why were pretty giddy for the release of this video for “Me and You.” The track itself sounds quintessentially Willie — in the best of ways — except this time our favorite dulcet outlaw laments not only friendships turned sour, but a divisive world that appears to be headed the same way. Fitting, then, that the video to follow is simple and unassuming, featuring merely a studio, a mic and the Red Headed Stranger himself.

What more could we want from the last greatest man standing?

— Lauren Menking

P.S. — Don’t miss your chance to see Willie (plus Sturgill Simpson, Ryan Bingham, The Head and the Heart and more) at Outlaw Music Festival at Starplex Pavilion on June 30, 2018!

