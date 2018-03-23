WATCH: Palm’s Chaotic Yet Captivating Video For “Dog Milk”

Palm – “Dog Milk”

We all experience and enjoy music in different ways. For me, I like to walk around Dallas with my headphones on, discovering new music and taking in the sights, smells and energy of the city. I get that casual vibe from this video and it’s with that in mind that I present the song “Dog Milk” from Philly art-rockers, Palm.

I like this video because it’s almost like they remembered they had a project due for their video production class at 8pm the night before and only had footage of them going to the zoo and of their most recent band practice, mashed them together and turned it in. It is more than that, of course, but small video loops accentuate their changing time signatures and rhythm. Their overlapping and interweaving sounds create a jumble of notes that are occasionally chaotic and continuously captivating. Despite their tight sound and ever-changing time signatures, none of the members are formally trained in their instruments.

They released their sophomore LP, Rock Island, last month and recently came to town on their way to a fistful of shows at SXSW. They are still on the road, so out-of-town readers, you might still be able to catch these guys live. For us in D-FW, this video will have to do until they swing back through town.

<3 dave.