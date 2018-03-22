WATCH: Belle and Sebastian’s Visually-Rich Video for “Poor Boy”

Belle and Sebastian is the indie Energizer bunny that just keeps going and going and going — and we’re not complaining. The Glasgow indie-pop outfit has been rolling out dance-worthy tunes for over two decades now, with no signs of stopping. In fact, they’re about to embark on a North American tour in support of their newest album, How to Solve Our Human Problems, and you bet your lucky stars there’s a Dallas stop on the books.

Before that inevitable dance party, though, you may want to give a view or two to their new video for “Poor Boy,” released this Thursday. With playful Wes Anderson-y visuals and a bass line for days, you’re in for a solid three-and-a-half minutes of funky, good vibes.

See you at KXT 91.7 Presents Belle and Sebastian on Sunday, June 17 at The Bomb Factory!

— Lauren Menking