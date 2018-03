We got our eager hands on new music from Fort Worth’s Leon Bridges.

We’ll be spinning the brand spanking new tracks on Tuesday, March 13 at noon CT, so make sure your ears are available! If you’re in the neighborhood (aka North Texas) tune in to KXT 91.7 FM, or stream live from around the world at kxt.org. But before you do, take a walk down memory lane with our 2015 KXT Live Session with Bridges, which by the way was his first-ever live radio performance!



Dane Walters

Audio: Leon Bridges full interview and performance at KXT 91.7