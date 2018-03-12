The Paul Slavens Show: Playlist for March 11, 2018

“(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want To Be Right” – Millie Jackson, Caught Up

“Yazoo Street Scandal (2000 Digital Remaster): – The Band, Music From Big Pink

“Moon” – LoveLikeFire, Dust

“When the Night Falls” – The Eyes, Psychedelic ’60s – London Underground

“Roll the Bones” – Shakey Graves, Roll the Bones

“Soft Scene” – Autolux, Soft Scene

“Anger (Album Version)” – Marvin Gaye, Here – My Dear

“Dear Heather” – Leonard Cohen, Dear Heather

“Do You Feel It?” – The Joe Cuba Sextet, Bustin’ Out

“In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)” – David Lynch & Alan R. Splet, Eraserhead Soundtrack

“Grounded” – Pavement, Wowee Zowee: Sordid Sentinels

“Brian Eno” – MGMT, Congratulations

“Learning to Fly” – Pink Floyd, A Foot in the Door: The Best of Pink Floyd

“Watch The Show” – M. Ward, A Wasteland Companion

“It’s Oh So Quiet (Remastered)” – Betty Hutton, It’s Oh So Quiet (Remastered) – Single

“Forró Brasil” – Hermeto Pascoal, Ao Vivo (Remasterizado)

“Beam Me Up” – Django Django, Marble Skies

“Nightime” – Big Star, Third/Sister Lovers

“Lucky (Radio Edit)” – Vanessa Peters

“On Some Faraway Beach (2004 Digital Remaster)” – Brian Eno, Here Come The Warm Jets

“Modern Romance” – Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Fever To Tell (Deluxe Remastered)

“I Go For That” – Dorothy Lamour, On A Tropic Night

“Speaking of Ghost” – Poliça and s t a r g a z e, Music for the Long Emergency

“I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song) (From “”The Jungle Book”” / Soundtrack Version)” – Louis Prima & Phil Harris & Bruce Reitherman, Disney’s Greatest Volume 1

“Quartet: II. Slow” – Colin Currie Group, Steve Reich: Pulse / Quartet

“Hymn” – Cheer-Accident, Putting Off Death

“Dumb All Over” – Frank Zappa, You Can’t Do That On Stage Anymore Vol. 1

“Let Me Be Your Lovemaker” – Betty Wright, The Essentials: Betty Wright

“I’ve Changed My Number” – Plush, Fed