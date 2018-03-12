“(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want To Be Right” – Millie Jackson, Caught Up
“Yazoo Street Scandal (2000 Digital Remaster): – The Band, Music From Big Pink
“Moon” – LoveLikeFire, Dust
“When the Night Falls” – The Eyes, Psychedelic ’60s – London Underground
“Roll the Bones” – Shakey Graves, Roll the Bones
“Soft Scene” – Autolux, Soft Scene
“Anger (Album Version)” – Marvin Gaye, Here – My Dear
“Dear Heather” – Leonard Cohen, Dear Heather
“Do You Feel It?” – The Joe Cuba Sextet, Bustin’ Out
“In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)” – David Lynch & Alan R. Splet, Eraserhead Soundtrack
“Grounded” – Pavement, Wowee Zowee: Sordid Sentinels
“Brian Eno” – MGMT, Congratulations
“Learning to Fly” – Pink Floyd, A Foot in the Door: The Best of Pink Floyd
“Watch The Show” – M. Ward, A Wasteland Companion
“It’s Oh So Quiet (Remastered)” – Betty Hutton, It’s Oh So Quiet (Remastered) – Single
“Forró Brasil” – Hermeto Pascoal, Ao Vivo (Remasterizado)
“Beam Me Up” – Django Django, Marble Skies
“Nightime” – Big Star, Third/Sister Lovers
“Lucky (Radio Edit)” – Vanessa Peters
“On Some Faraway Beach (2004 Digital Remaster)” – Brian Eno, Here Come The Warm Jets
“Modern Romance” – Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Fever To Tell (Deluxe Remastered)
“I Go For That” – Dorothy Lamour, On A Tropic Night
“Speaking of Ghost” – Poliça and s t a r g a z e, Music for the Long Emergency
“I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song) (From “”The Jungle Book”” / Soundtrack Version)” – Louis Prima & Phil Harris & Bruce Reitherman, Disney’s Greatest Volume 1
“Quartet: II. Slow” – Colin Currie Group, Steve Reich: Pulse / Quartet
“Hymn” – Cheer-Accident, Putting Off Death
“Dumb All Over” – Frank Zappa, You Can’t Do That On Stage Anymore Vol. 1
“Let Me Be Your Lovemaker” – Betty Wright, The Essentials: Betty Wright
“I’ve Changed My Number” – Plush, Fed
The Paul Slavens Show: Playlist for March 11, 2018
March 12, 2018
