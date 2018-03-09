The Local Show — March 8, 2018

Thursday, March 8, 2018

A note from Amy:

KXT’s Sun Sets season is upon us and this week on The Local Show, I featured many of the artists who will be playing the series including A.J. LeGrand, Wesley Jensen, Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner and Andy Pickett. And my guest on the show this week was J.R. Denson — local artist Charley Crockett’s manager and a partner at the locally-based online ticketing company, Prekindle. He brought in a song from country artist Vincent Neil Emerson called “7 Come 11”:

And because tickets just became available for KXT’s Sun Sets, here’s a preview of some of the music you’ll hear out at the Dallas Arboretum this spring:

A.J. LeGrand – “Expectations”

Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner – “The Comedian”

Andy Pickett – “Paid”

And check out this really great live version of Wesley Jensen’s song “Control” which he submitted for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Contest:

Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

A.J. LeGrand – “Expectations”

Beneath The Waves – “Orchid”

Life After Youth – “Drag You Down”

Wesley Jensen – “Control”

Reinventing Jude – “Seats To The Sky”

Andrew Delaney & The Horse You Rode In On – “Elephants”

Vincent Neil Emerson – “7 Come 11”

Droo’s Peace Crush – “Vinyl”

Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner – “The Comedian”

Charley Crockett – “Lil’ Girl’s Name”

Bryce – “The Last Time”

Andy Pickett – “Paid”

Edie Brickell – “Circle”

— Amy Miller