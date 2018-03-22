The Local Show — March 22, 2018

Thursday, March 22, 2018

A note from Amy:

Wow, I received so many great submissions for this week’s show! But the most talked about release of the week? Leon Bridges. He just announced a new forthcoming album titled, Good Thing, which comes out on May 4 — mark your calendars! He gave fans a sneak peek of his new sound by releasing two songs from the forthcoming album:

Other highlights from this week’s show include Parker Twomey‘s cover of the Doug Sahm song “At The Crossroads” (originally recorded in 1969). You might know Doug from the bands The Sir Douglas Quintet and the Texas Tornados.

I loved receiving new music from love-sad KiD, an artist out of Irving who I was unfamiliar with up until now. I was humming the chorus to this one in my head all week. Check it out:



Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

k.Avett – “Feelin’ Good”

Catamaran – “All Around”

love-sad KiD – “Empty Space”

The Hope Trust – “Get Right”

Cody Lynn Boyd – “I Played With Fire”

Midlake – “The Old And The Young”

Leon Bridges – “Bad Bad News”

Canaan Ivy – “Elusive Love”

Cryptolog – “Picture Day”

Parker Twomey – “At The Crossroads”

Opie Hendrix – “Unhappy People”

Halcyon Exchange – “Waiting”

Wesley Geiger – “El Dorado”

Thanks for listening! Got a question about something you heard on tonight’s show? Reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message here. And don’t forget – you can always email me your local song submissions of any genre to [email protected]!

— Amy Miller