Synth-pop duo Marian Hill made a name for themselves back in 2016 when their song “Down” charted at No. 21 on Billboard‘s Hot 100. More recently, they just finished up an American tour with Alt-J and are gearing up for their own headlining tour starting in April (with a stop right here in Dallas!)

This week, the Philadelphia natives released their trippy official music video for “Subtle Thing” and its one you’ll want to watch over and over again. From flowers with eyes to bookshelves leading to other dimensions, this video is an adventure from start to finish. It manages to perfectly encapsulate all that is their new era (and the name of their upcoming tour), Unusual. Check out the video below, and don’t miss Marian Hill when they stop by House of Blues on May 1, 2018!

— Natalie Martinez

