New Show: KXT 91.7 Presents Ray LaMontagne

Ray LaMontagne has announced a new album and a hefty set of tour dates.

Mark your calendars for May 18. That’s when LaMontagne’s seventh studio album, Part of the Light, will be released, featuring the single “Such a Simple Thing.” We’re thanking our lucky stars that there’s a Dallas stop on that tour at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Friday, June 8. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9 at 10am. Oh, and to sweeten the deal? Neko Case will be along for the musically-glorious ride.

Here’s some throwback LaMontagne, just for kicks and giggles:

Get your tickets to KXT 91.7 Presents Ray LaMontagne starting Fri, March 9 HERE.