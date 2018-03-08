KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 8, 2018

Thursday, March 8, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Free Four” — Pink Floyd

Obscured By Clouds, 1972

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Mickey Dolenz of The Monkees was born in Los Angeles, California in 1945.

“Pleasant Valley Sunday” — The Monkees

Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones LTD, 1967

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Was Dog A Doughnut'” — Cat Stevens

Izitso, 1977

9:30am — Local Music Pick with Amy Miller

“Expectations” — A.J. LeGrand

Expectations, 2017

(Psst! Don’t miss A.J. LeGrand at KXT Sun Sets on April 17 when he opens for Matt Costa!)

