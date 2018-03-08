KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 8, 2018

Thursday, March 8, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Free Four” — Pink Floyd
Obscured By Clouds, 1972
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Mickey Dolenz of The Monkees was born in Los Angeles, California in 1945.
“Pleasant Valley Sunday” — The Monkees
Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones LTD, 1967
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Was Dog A Doughnut'” — Cat Stevens
Izitso, 1977
9:30am — Local Music Pick with Amy Miller
“Expectations” — A.J. LeGrand
Expectations, 2017
(Psst! Don’t miss A.J. LeGrand at KXT Sun Sets on April 17 when he opens for Matt Costa!)
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
