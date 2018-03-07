KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 7, 2018

Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“One Lovely Day” — Citizen Cope
One Lovely Day, 2012
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Arthur Lee was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1945.
“Alone Again Or” — Love
Forever Changes, 1967
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Wristband'” — Paul Simon
Stranger To Stranger, 2016
9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert
“All Apologies” — Nirvana
MTV Unplugged in New York, 1994
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
