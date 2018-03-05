KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 5, 2018

Monday, March 5, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Sleepwalk” — Santo & Johnny
Santo & Johnny, 1960
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Craig and Charlie Reid of The Proclaimers were born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1962.
“I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” — The Proclaimers
Sunshine On Leith, 1988
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Linda Paloma'” — Jackson Browne
The Pretender, 1976
9:30am — New Music Picks with Gini Mascorro
“Shake Baby” — Katie Toupin
Moroccan Ballroom, 2018
“Never Gonna Stop” — The Family Crest
The War: Act I, 2018
