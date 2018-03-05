KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 5, 2018

Monday, March 5, 2018

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Sleepwalk” — Santo & Johnny

Santo & Johnny, 1960

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Craig and Charlie Reid of The Proclaimers were born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1962.

“I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” — The Proclaimers

Sunshine On Leith, 1988

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Linda Paloma'” — Jackson Browne

The Pretender, 1976

9:30am — New Music Picks with Gini Mascorro

“Shake Baby” — Katie Toupin

Moroccan Ballroom, 2018

“Never Gonna Stop” — The Family Crest

The War: Act I, 2018

