KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 29, 2018

Thursday, March 29, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Dance (Pt.1)” — The Rolling Stones
Emotional Rescue, 1980
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Chad Allen of The Guess Who was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada in 1943.
“Shakin’ All Over” — The Guess Who
Shakin’ All Over, 1965
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Jumpin Jack Flash/Youngblood” — George Harrison/Leon Russell
Concert For Bangladesh, 1971
9:30am — Local Music Pick with Amy Miller
“At The Crossroads” — Parker Twomey
Single, 2018
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
