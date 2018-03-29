KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 29, 2018

Thursday, March 29, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Dance (Pt.1)” — The Rolling Stones

Emotional Rescue, 1980

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Chad Allen of The Guess Who was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada in 1943.

“Shakin’ All Over” — The Guess Who

Shakin’ All Over, 1965

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Jumpin Jack Flash/Youngblood” — George Harrison/Leon Russell

Concert For Bangladesh, 1971

9:30am — Local Music Pick with Amy Miller

“At The Crossroads” — Parker Twomey

Single, 2018

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.