KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 26, 2018

Monday, March 26, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Not Enough Time” — INXS
Welcome To Wherever You Are, 1992
7:30am — This Day In Music History
Happy Birthday, Diana Ross! On this day in music history, the American icon was born in Detroit Michigan in 1944.
“Love Child” — The Supremes
Love Child, 1969
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“The Fever” — Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
I Don’t Want To Go Home, 1976
9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro
“Kindness Of Strangers” — Courtney Marie Andrews
May Your Kindness Remain, 2018
“Walking All Day” — Graham Coxon
The End of the ____ World, 2018
