KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 26, 2018

Monday, March 26, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Not Enough Time” — INXS

Welcome To Wherever You Are, 1992

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy Birthday, Diana Ross! On this day in music history, the American icon was born in Detroit Michigan in 1944.

“Love Child” — The Supremes

Love Child, 1969

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“The Fever” — Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

I Don’t Want To Go Home, 1976

9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro

“Kindness Of Strangers” — Courtney Marie Andrews

May Your Kindness Remain, 2018



“Walking All Day” — Graham Coxon

The End of the ____ World, 2018



Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.