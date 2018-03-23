KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 23, 2018

Friday, March 23, 2018

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Screaming John” — Sonia DaDa

A Day At The Beach, 1995

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Lee Okar of War was born in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1948.

“All Day Music” — War

All Day Music, 1971

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“After Midnight” — Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton, 1970

9:30am — KXT’s Weekend Concert Calendar

Friday, March 23: Beck. BECK! Need we say more? Tonight at The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving. To those that snagged a ticket before it sold out, congratulations — and may the force of rock be with you.

Saturday, March 25: Jessie Frye heads to Three Links in Deep Ellum at 9pm tonight. The Denton singer is known for her pop-heavy, visually-rich performances.

Sunday, March 25: El Paso artist Greg Gonzalez brings his band Cigarettes After Sex to the Granada Theater tonight at 8pm. But if daylight is more your thing, head over to Good Records in Lower Greenville around 2pm, as the band will give an intimate in-shop performance.

