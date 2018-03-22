KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 22, 2018

Wednesday, March 22, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Pushin’ Too Hard” — The Seeds

The Seeds, 1967



7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Chaka Khan was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1953.

“Tell Me Something Good” — Rufus (featuring Chaka Kahn)

Rags To Rufus, 1974



8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Can’t Stop Worrying, Can’t Stop Loving You” — Dave Mason

Alone Together, 1970



9:30am — Local Music Pick with Amy Miller

“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” — Leon Bridges

Good Thing, Coming May 2018

