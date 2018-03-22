KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 22, 2018

Wednesday, March 22, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Pushin’ Too Hard” — The Seeds
The Seeds, 1967
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Chaka Khan was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1953.
“Tell Me Something Good” — Rufus (featuring Chaka Kahn)
Rags To Rufus, 1974
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Can’t Stop Worrying, Can’t Stop Loving You” — Dave Mason
Alone Together, 1970
9:30am — Local Music Pick with Amy Miller
“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” — Leon Bridges
Good Thing, Coming May 2018
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
