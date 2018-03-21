KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 21, 2018

Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Baby Workout” — Jackie Wilson
Baby Workout, 1963
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Roger Hodgson of Supertramp was born in Portsmouth, Hampshire England in 1950.
“Dreamer” — Supertramp
Crime Of The Century, 1974
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Rita Is Gone” — The Marcus King Band
The Marcus King Band, 2016
9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert
“Brush with the Blues” — Jeff Beck
Who Else, 1999
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.