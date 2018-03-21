KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 21, 2018

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Baby Workout” — Jackie Wilson

Baby Workout, 1963



7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Roger Hodgson of Supertramp was born in Portsmouth, Hampshire England in 1950.

“Dreamer” — Supertramp

Crime Of The Century, 1974



8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Rita Is Gone” — The Marcus King Band

The Marcus King Band, 2016



9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert

“Brush with the Blues” — Jeff Beck

Who Else, 1999



