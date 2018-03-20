KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 20, 2018

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“20th Century Boy” — T. Rex

Tanx, 1973

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Bruce Springsteen played the third of four nights at Gertie’s in Dallas in 1974.

“The E St. Shuffle” — Bruce Springsteen

The Wild, The Innocent & The E St. Shuffle, 1974

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“I Can’t Explain” — The Who

(Single), 1964

