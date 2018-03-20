KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 20, 2018

Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“20th Century Boy” — T. Rex
Tanx, 1973
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Bruce Springsteen played the third of four nights at Gertie’s in Dallas in 1974.
“The E St. Shuffle” — Bruce Springsteen
The Wild, The Innocent & The E St. Shuffle, 1974
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“I Can’t Explain” — The Who
(Single), 1964
