KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 19, 2018

Monday, March 19, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Bootleg” — Creedence Clearwater Revival

Bayou Country, 1969

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy Birthday, Ruth Pointer! The singer of The Pointer Sisters who was born on this day in 1946 in Oakland, CA!

“Yes We Can Can — The Pointer Sisters

The Pointer Sisters, 1973

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Make You Better” — The Decemberists

What A Terrible World, What A Beautiful World, 2014

9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro

“If Your Prayers Don’t Get To Heaven” — Brian Fallon

Sleepwalkers, 2018

