KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 19, 2018

Monday, March 19, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Bootleg” — Creedence Clearwater Revival
Bayou Country, 1969
7:30am — This Day In Music History
Happy Birthday, Ruth Pointer! The singer of The Pointer Sisters who was born on this day in 1946 in Oakland, CA!
“Yes We Can Can — The Pointer Sisters
The Pointer Sisters, 1973
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Make You Better” — The Decemberists
What A Terrible World, What A Beautiful World, 2014
9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro
“If Your Prayers Don’t Get To Heaven” — Brian Fallon
Sleepwalkers, 2018
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.