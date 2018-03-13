KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 13, 2018

March 13, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

 

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“The In Crowd” — Ramsey Lewis Trio
The In Crowd, 1965

 

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Jeff Beck replaced Eric Clapton in The Yardbirds in 1965.

“Heart Full Of Soul” — The Yardbirds
Having A Rave Up With The Yardbirds, 1965

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Road Trippin'” — Red Hot Chili Peppers
Californication, 1999

 

