KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 13, 2018

Wednesday, March 13, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“The In Crowd” — Ramsey Lewis Trio
The In Crowd, 1965
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Jeff Beck replaced Eric Clapton in The Yardbirds in 1965.
“Heart Full Of Soul” — The Yardbirds
Having A Rave Up With The Yardbirds, 1965
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Road Trippin'” — Red Hot Chili Peppers
Californication, 1999
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or