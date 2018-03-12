KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 12, 2018

Monday, March 12, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Hey Jack Kerouac” — 10,000 Maniacs

In My Tribe, 1987

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, The Allman Brothers Band played the first of two nights at The Fillmore East in New York in 1971.

“Statesboro Blues” — The Allman Brothers Band

Live at Fillmore East, 1971

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Sentimental Lady'” — Bob Welch

French Kiss, 1977

9:30am — New Music Monday Picks with Gini Mascorro

“Pink Lemonade” — James Bay

Electric Light, Coming in May 2018!



“Fine Line” — Parker Millsap

Other Arrangements, Coming in May 2018!



