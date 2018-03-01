KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 1, 2018

Thursday, March 1, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Stay All Night (Stay A Little Longer)” — Willie Nelson

Live At The Texas Opry House, 1974

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Patti Smith and Fred “Sonic” Smith were married in 1980.

“Frederick” — Patti Smith

Wave, 1979

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“I Can See For Miles'” — The Who

The Who See Out, 1967

9:30am — Local Music Pick with Amy Miller

“I’ll See You Again” — Cameron Matthew Ray, Dallas

Love & Space, 2017



Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

