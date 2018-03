Maiden solo voyages can be daunting, but when helmed by Heartless Bastards’ frontwoman, Erika Wennerstrom, sparks fly and magic happens. Soul-searching in the jungles of South America and Big Bend served as her muse, and her solo debut Sweet Unknown dazzles like the stars in the West Texas sky. For this performance of “Extraordinary Love,” she joined our On The Road crew at Allens Boots in Austin during SXSW.