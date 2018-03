This year at SXSW, Austin’s Uncommon Objects played host to KXT’s On The Road crew and Becca Mancari, one of Nashville’s artists on the ascent whose songwriting chops wowed NPR’s Ann Powers and garnered praise from Amazon and Spotify with the release of her stunner of a debut, Good Woman. Expect the buzz to build as she ventures forth with her own material and as one-third of Bermuda Triangle. Catch her live at KXT Sun Sets June 12, 2018 at the Dallas Arboretum.